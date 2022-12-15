Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 835.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.5% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.