Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,850.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $174.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

