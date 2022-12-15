Amundi Acquires 181,593 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amundi increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,593 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $132,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.91.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

