Amundi Acquires 3,027,123 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027,123 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $152,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

