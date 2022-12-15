Amundi Boosts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Amundi lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $150,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

