Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $150,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $252,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

