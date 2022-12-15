Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Amundi grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $168,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7,203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.8 %

SNPS opened at $332.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.46.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

