Amundi Buys 135,057 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $127,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

