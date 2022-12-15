Amundi Buys 139,599 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Amundi grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,599 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $153,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

