Amundi Buys 380,163 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amundi raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,163 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Pentair were worth $143,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pentair by 773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pentair by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pentair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after buying an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair Price Performance

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.