Amundi Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 156,121 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $126,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $163.20 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

