Amundi Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $137,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $85.36 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.