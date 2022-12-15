Amundi Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,138,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,719 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $138,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

C stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

