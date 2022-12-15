Amundi Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amundi boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in NetApp were worth $153,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.39 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

