Amundi Has $131.51 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amundi decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,646 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Welltower were worth $131,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

