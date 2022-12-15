Amundi Has $135.24 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 838,096 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $135,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.