Amundi Has $136.45 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503,087 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Hess were worth $136,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1,457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

