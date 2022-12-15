Amundi Has $138.20 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,480 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $138,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s stock opened at $297.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

