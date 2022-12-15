Amundi Has $150.81 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,938,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354,528 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Masco were worth $150,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MAS opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.