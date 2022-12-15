Amundi Has $163.26 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,015 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $163,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

