Amundi Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $177,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,400. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.