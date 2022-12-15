Amundi Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amundi grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $126,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

