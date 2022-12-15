Amundi Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,789 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $147,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $324,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

