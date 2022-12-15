Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $129,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

