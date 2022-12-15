Amundi Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amundi lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,042 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $166,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TRU opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

