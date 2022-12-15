Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amundi lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $157,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,640 shares of company stock worth $30,729,823 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $266.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

