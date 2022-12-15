Amundi Purchases 125,129 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amundi increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,129 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $154,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.