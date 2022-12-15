Amundi Purchases 1,333,870 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,870 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $151,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

