Amundi Purchases 164,183 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amundi grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Hershey were worth $176,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $236.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $185.72 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day moving average of $224.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

