Amundi Purchases 324,138 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Exelon were worth $139,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

