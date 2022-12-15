Amundi Purchases 50,255 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amundi boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $173,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.