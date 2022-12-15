Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,771 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $154,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 252.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

