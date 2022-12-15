Amundi Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Amundi reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,962,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,933 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $149,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TC Energy by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TC Energy by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

