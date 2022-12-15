Amundi Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amundi lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,992 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $130,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,529,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 376,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $438.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

