Amundi Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,094 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $170,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 53,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

