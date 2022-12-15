Amundi Sells 162,216 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,216 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Magna International were worth $142,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 9,929.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MGA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.