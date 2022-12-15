Amundi Sells 190,815 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amundi reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,815 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $175,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $112.79 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

