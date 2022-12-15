Amundi Sells 32,555 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,555 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Centene were worth $162,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

CNC stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

