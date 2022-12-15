Amundi Sells 396,026 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amundi decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 396,026 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in FedEx were worth $150,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.48. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

