Amundi Sells 454,700 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,700 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $148,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $7,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($161.94) to £125 ($153.36) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.19) to GBX 9,630 ($118.15) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.6 %

FERG opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 38.09%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

