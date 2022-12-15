Amundi Sells 576,188 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,188 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $166,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.54 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

