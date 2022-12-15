Amundi Sells 6,673 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Amundi decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,903,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $159,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after buying an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

