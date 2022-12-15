Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.