Analyzing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for DFI Retail Group and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group $9.02 billion 0.43 $102.90 million N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $7.77 billion 0.63 $298.33 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats DFI Retail Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. The company also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 10,286 outlets in 12 Asian markets and territories. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.