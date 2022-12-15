Analyzing TerrAscend (TRSSF) & Its Peers

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 61 140 441 23 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TerrAscend and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 122.92%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.56%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.19 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 6.87

TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend competitors beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

