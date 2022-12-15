Analyzing Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivendi and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $11.33 billion 0.92 $28.72 billion N/A N/A KORE Group $248.22 million 0.56 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -2.84

Analyst Ratings

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivendi and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 7 0 3.00 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vivendi presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Vivendi.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivendi beats KORE Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

