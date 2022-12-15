Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANFGF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.00) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,164.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

