Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aperam from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Aperam Trading Up 3.3 %
Aperam stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
