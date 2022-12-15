Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aperam from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Trading Up 3.3 %

Aperam stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.