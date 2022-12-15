Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

