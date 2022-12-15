Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,847,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 851,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after buying an additional 320,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

